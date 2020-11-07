65 per cent of delegates in Westmoreland cast ballots

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – More than 65 per cent of the 169 People's National Party's delegates in Westmoreland have already cast their votes for a new president of the 82-year-old party, according to a PNP official.

Despite the inclement weather, voting kicked off on time at the Manning's School polling station in that parish.

At day's end, the party will know whether St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) Lisa Hanna or St Andrew Southern MP Mark Golding will command the PNP ship as the sixth president of the party.

Voting is scheduled to end at 3:00pm.

