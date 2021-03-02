65% of population to get COVID-19 vaccine by March 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today outlined plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines in three phases to 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.

Phase one will include people considered to be part of the vulnerable group, phase two are considered essential to economic activity and phase three will be the general public.

This will result in more than 1.8 million peopl being vaccinated as follows:

Phase One (247,789 people)

Government Officials – 5,599

Health Care Workers -15,987

The Elderly 60 years and over – 174,987

Jamaica Defence Force – 10,046

Jamaica Fire Brigade – 4,000

Jamaica Constabulary Force – 15,021

Persons who work in Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary Education Institutions – 11,832

Department of Correctional Services – 9,667

Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency – 650

Phase Two (509,900 people)

Other public sector workers – 71,500

Hotel workers- 175,500

Transport sector – 56,550

Manufacturing sector – 82,550

Banking sector – 56,550

Agricultural sector – 67,250

Phase Three (1,118,500 people)

General population 1 – 74,000

General population 2 – 126,500

General population 3 – 156,500

General population 4 – 228,000

General population 5 – 71,500

General population 6 – 126,500

General population 7 – 126,500

General population 8 – 209,000

The ministry said there will be an appointment system for the target groups and all vaccination sites will operate in five stages — registration, counseling, vaccine administration, observation and documentation.

More information later.