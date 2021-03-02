65% of population to get COVID-19 vaccine by March 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today outlined plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines in three phases to 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.
Phase one will include people considered to be part of the vulnerable group, phase two are considered essential to economic activity and phase three will be the general public.
This will result in more than 1.8 million peopl being vaccinated as follows:
Phase One (247,789 people)
Government Officials – 5,599
Health Care Workers -15,987
The Elderly 60 years and over – 174,987
Jamaica Defence Force – 10,046
Jamaica Fire Brigade – 4,000
Jamaica Constabulary Force – 15,021
Persons who work in Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary Education Institutions – 11,832
Department of Correctional Services – 9,667
Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency – 650
Phase Two (509,900 people)
Other public sector workers – 71,500
Hotel workers- 175,500
Transport sector – 56,550
Manufacturing sector – 82,550
Banking sector – 56,550
Agricultural sector – 67,250
Phase Three (1,118,500 people)
General population 1 – 74,000
General population 2 – 126,500
General population 3 – 156,500
General population 4 – 228,000
General population 5 – 71,500
General population 6 – 126,500
General population 7 – 126,500
General population 8 – 209,000
The ministry said there will be an appointment system for the target groups and all vaccination sites will operate in five stages — registration, counseling, vaccine administration, observation and documentation.
More information later.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy