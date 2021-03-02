 65% of population to get COVID-19 vaccine by March 2022

Latest News

65% of population to get COVID-19 vaccine by March 2022

Tuesday, March 02, 2021

Print this page Email A Friend!


KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today outlined plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines in three phases to 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.

Phase one will include people considered to be part of the vulnerable group, phase two are considered essential to economic activity and phase three will be the general public.

This will result in more than 1.8 million peopl being vaccinated as follows:

Phase One (247,789 people)

Government Officials – 5,599

Health Care Workers -15,987

The Elderly 60 years and over – 174,987

Jamaica Defence Force – 10,046

Jamaica Fire Brigade – 4,000

Jamaica Constabulary Force – 15,021

Persons who work in Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary Education Institutions – 11,832

Department of Correctional Services – 9,667

Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency – 650

Phase Two  (509,900 people)

Other public sector workers – 71,500

Hotel workers- 175,500

Transport sector – 56,550

Manufacturing sector – 82,550

Banking sector – 56,550

Agricultural sector – 67,250

Phase Three (1,118,500 people)

General population 1 – 74,000

General population 2 – 126,500

General population 3 – 156,500

General population 4 – 228,000

General population 5 – 71,500

General population 6 – 126,500

General population 7 – 126,500

General population 8 – 209,000

The ministry said there will be an appointment system for the target groups and all vaccination sites will operate in five stages — registration, counseling, vaccine administration, observation and documentation.

More information later.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT