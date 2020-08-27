66 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases on record for the island to 1,870.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 35 are females and 31 are males, with ages ranging from seven years to 88 years. One of the new cases is an imported case, having recently arrived on a flight from Nicaragua. The other 65 are currently under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (12), Kingston and St Andrew (32), St Catherine (14), Manchester (one), St James (three), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (one) and St Ann (one).

Recoveries remain at 846.

Jamaica now has 441 imported cases; 515 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 163 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine, and 515 are under investigation.