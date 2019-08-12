67-y-o Clarendon farmer missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Sixty-seven-year-old Hubert Roberts, a farmer of Effortville, Clarendon has been reported missing since Friday, August 9.

He is said to be of dark complexion, slim build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

The police reported that Roberts was last seen in the community of Race Track in the parish about 10:00 am. His mode of dress is unknown and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hubert Roberts is being asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Hubert Roberts was available at the time of this publication.