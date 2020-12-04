672 school-aged children infected with COVID-19 since March

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six hundred and seventy two school-aged children have contracted COVID-19 since Jamaica had its first case of the virus in March.

Another 128 children between zero and two years old, make up the remainder of the total of 800 cases of novel coronavirus disease in minors across the island up to November 21, accounting for just over seven per cent of all the confirmed cases in the population.

The data was shared yesterday in a submission from the education ministry to the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) of Parliament.

The majority of the cases (292) are among those aged six to 12 years, followed by the 13-17 age group with 284 cases. The data, prepared by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, indicates that Kingston and St Andrew have the most cases (189) followed by St Catherine with 168.

St James has 87 cases, St Thomas 64, St Ann 50, Clarendon 41, Portland 34, Trelawny 33, St Mary 32, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland 28, Manchester 24 and Hanover 22.

The ministry says parish health departments have reported that no student or teacher had been identified with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 during the pilot two-week face to face reopening of 17 schools across the island in November, and neither had any tested positive for the virus.

Alphea Saunders