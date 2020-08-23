KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 1,413.

Of the 67 newly confirmed cases there were 31 males and 36 females, with ages ranging from eight months to 77 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (21), St Thomas (22), St Catherine (12), Clarendon (six), St James (two); and St Elizabeth, Hanover, Portland and St Ann with one each.

Eleven of the 67 new cases are contacts of confirmed cases; one is an imported case from the Dominican Republic; and 55 are under investigation.

There are now 508 active cases being monitored including five who are moderately ill and four who are critically ill. Sixteen patients have died, including one classified as a coincidental death. This patient died in hospital from traumatic wounds and was found to be COVID-19 positive on routine testing.