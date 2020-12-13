68-year-old left homeless after fire destroys home

PORTLAND, Jamaica - Sixty-eight-year-old Eric Steele of Boundbrook Road, Port Antonio, is now homeless after fire destroyed his four apartment home just after eight last evening.

One unit from the Port Antonio Fire Station put out the blaze and did cooling down operations.

Steele, who was not at home at the time, said when he arrived home everything was destroyed.

“When I came here everything level and a smoke and fire mi see when mi come here. Nothing but smoke and fire. Mi leave here from after three this evening (Saturday) and come back here one time and go away back; so mi no know what go on. It is devastating, everything gone.”

The house was not insured.

Fire personnel on the scene said they have to return to investigate the cause of the fire and the cost of the damage done.

Everard Owen