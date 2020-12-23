69 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 69 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the island's total number of cases to 12,423.

The death toll also rose to 290, following the confirmation of two additional virus related deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths were of a 48-year-old man from Westmoreland and a 37-year-old woman from Hanover, which were previously under investigation.

Of the 69 new cases, there were 31 males and 38 females with ages ranging from eight to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (16); St James (12); Kingston and St Andrew (11); St Catherine (nine); Manchester (five); St Ann (four); Clarendon and St Mary (three each); and Hanover, St Elizabeth and Trelawny, (two each).

The country also recorded 149 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,416.