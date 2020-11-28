69 new COVID-19 cases, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 58-year-old woman from Clarendon has died for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, as the island recorded 69 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the woman's death was previously under investigation. This brings the country's death toll to 251.
The new cases comprise 35 males and 34 females, with ages ranging from two years to 86 years.
These cases have pushed the country's tally at 10,669, of which 4,315 are active.
Of the new cases, 15 are from Westmoreland, 13 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 12 are from St Catherine, nine are from St James, seven are from Trelawny, five are from St Mary, two each are from Clarendon and Portland and one each are from Manchester, St Ann, St Elizabeth and St Thomas.
The ministry said two of the new cases are local transmissions, two are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 65 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, another death was reported as coincidental while one was reported under investigation.
The ministry also said 124 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,953.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
