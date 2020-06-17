69 per cent COVID-19 recovery rate — Holness
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness last night informed the House of Representatives that the country has recorded a 69 per cent recovery rate among victims of COVID-19.
Speaking during the late night sitting of the House of Representatives, the prime minister said that so far, 430 victims of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed as free from the virus after two tests, increasing the country's recovery rate to 69.2 per cent.
He said that the number of active cases, meaning those who still have the virus, was at 181 as of Monday. He acknowledged that, as expected, there has been an upward trend as a result of the increasing number of people who have been allowed to re-enter the country.
He said that currently there are 1,365 individuals quarantined at home, and 100 more isolated at home.
Focusing on the Controlled Re-entry Programme (CRP), Holness said that the infection curve would have remained flat if the borders had remained closed to incoming passengers, and the flat curve would have confirmed that transmission was slowly diminishing.
He said, however, that since May 9, and up to Monday, the country has had 86 imported cases from the approximately 5,000 people who have re-entered the island under the CRP, bringing the cumulative number of imported cases up to 120.
He said that since the June 1 extension of the programme, there has been 35 new cases, of which 31 are imported.
“It tells you what is happening locally with the transmission of the virus...Generally, it is slowing down, but with the re-entry we are bringing in new numbers,” the prime minister said.
Balford Henry
