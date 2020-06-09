6 more test positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded another six cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 605.
The new cases are all imported. The ministry said three of the individuals in question came into the island on a flight from the United States, one on a flight from the United Kingdom and two from a cruise ship that arrived at the Falmouth Pier recently.
They range in age from 24 to 54 years and are comprised of five females and one male. Two of them have addresses in St Elizabeth, while the others have addresses in Manchester, St James, Portland and St Catherine.
The total number of recoveries to date remains at 405.
