6 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed positives to 751.

All are imported cases, who recently came into the island on flights from the United States (five) and Canada (one).

The new cases consist of two males and four females, ranging in age from 19 to 48 years. They have addresses on St Catherine (one); St Ann (one); St James (one); Hanover (one); and St Elizabeth (two).