6 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 837 cases, with 54 cases being active.

The new cases consist of three men and three women, ranging in age from 23 to 56 years.

They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (three), St Catherine (two), and St Ann (one).

Five of the cases are imported, while the sixth is under investigation.

Two people remain moderately ill, the Ministry of Health is reporting.

In the last 24 hours testing numbers moved to 35,417, including 34,516 negatives, the 837 positives, and 64 pending.