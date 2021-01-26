7-y-o Shavaughn Ebanks missing from St Catherine home

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for seven-year-old Shavaughn Ebanks otherwise called 'Titi man' of Reid's Mountain, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, January 25.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 91 centimetres (three feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Shavaughn was last seen at home some time after 10:00 am. He was wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, green-and-blue shorts and a pair of Crocs. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shavaughn Ebanks is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph for Shavaughn was obtained at the time of this publication.