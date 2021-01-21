7.0-magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines — USGS
MANILA, Philippines (AFP) — A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.
The quake hit about 310 kilometres (193 miles) southeast of Davao city on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 95 kilometres at 8:23 pm local time (1223 GMT), according to USGS.
Residents in the town of Jose Abad Santos, near the southern tip of the island, lost electricity for about 15 minutes after the quake shook the region but there was no damage, police chief Captain Glabynarry Murillo told AFP.
"From our vantage point at the police station we saw many residents rushing outside," said Murillo.
"We also rushed outside because the police station is a three-storey building."
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of aftershocks but said damage was not expected.
"It was felt extensively because it's a major earthquake but it's deep so it won't be damaging to the infrastructure because it's considerably far (from the island)," Renato Solidum, director of the institute, told DZBB radio station.
The quake was felt on the northern Indonesian island of Sangihe, but similarly there were no injuries or damage reported.
"Here in Sangihe capital, Tahuna people were panicking for a while and they fled home because the quake was quite long and strong," Rivolius Pudihang, head of the disaster mitigation agency in Sangihe, North Sulawesi, told AFP.
"But now things have returned to normal, people have returned home and all is safe."
The Philippines and Indonesia are regularly rocked by quakes due to their positions on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy