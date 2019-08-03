70,000 students to benefit from breakfast programme — Samuda
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some 70,000 vulnerable students at the primary and early childhood levels will benefit from a breakfast programme, which will roll out at the start of the new school year in September.
According to Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, the Ministry is in the process of securing additional funding for the initiative.
He was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on July 31.
Samuda said that Nutrition Products Limited's (NPL) Westmoreland plant will be re-opened.
“Following discussions with NPL, we were advised that the plant will provide juices for selected schools and serve as the hub for distributing local produce to schools for their lunch programme,” he told the House.
In addition, NPL is considering the provision of lunches consisting primarily of locally-grown produce and natural fruit juices for schools located within 15 minutes of the plant.
