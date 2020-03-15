700 lbs of ganja seized after boat chase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Marine Police on Friday arrested two Bahamians and a Jamaican in connection to the seizure of 700 pounds of ganja in an operation off the northern coast of the island.

According to the police, between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm, a team from the Marine Police observed a vessel in the waters near Discovery Bay, St Ann. They signalled it to stop; however, the captain failed to comply and a chase ensued.

The 22-foot single-engine boat was intercepted, searched, and 150 parcels of ganja, with an estimated street value of $2.8 million, were seized.

The identities of the persons taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.