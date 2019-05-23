700 projects for Labour Day — Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says early preparations for Labour Day have gone well and she expects that Jamaicans will volunteer in their numbers at hundreds of projects across the island today.
“More than 700 projects have already been registered with the National Labour Day Secretariat. We're still receiving registration forms, so we expect the number to increase,” said Grange in a statement sent to the meadia.
Preparatory works have included site clearance and transport of materials and equipment.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to lead the main national project at Papine High School in St Andrew.
The other national projects are at the Fair Prospect Primary School in Portland, the Holland Primary School in St Elizabeth and the Barrett Town All Age and John Rollins Primary School in St James.
This year, the theme for Labour Day is 'Child Safety… it's you, it's me, it's all ah we!'
Grange is encouraging Jamaicans to develop projects focused on keeping children safe in their communities, schools and on the roads.
Labour Day activities will culminate with a Praise and Worship concert at Emancipation Park, beginning at 6:00 pm. The concert is expected to feature Jermaine Edwards, Chozenn, Sista Patt and Wayne Marshall, among others.
Admission is free.
