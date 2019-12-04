71-y-o Kingston man missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventy-one-year-old Michael Williams of a Moore Street address in Kingston 14 has been reported missing since Sunday, December 1.

Williams is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 6 feet tall.

Police reports are that Williams was last seen about 5:00 pm wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing Williams' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Allman Town Police Station at 876-922-2842, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Williams was available at the time of this publication.