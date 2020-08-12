72-year-old man shot dead in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here are probing the murder of senior citizen who was last night shot dead at his home in Fullerswood District, Arlington in St Elizabeth.

The deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Winston Neil otherwise called Joe.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Neil was at his home when, shortly after 7:00 pm, an unknown assailant entered and opened fire, hitting him several times in the upper body.

The police were alerted, and Neil was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kasey Williams