72 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country recorded 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases on record for the island to 1,804. Over the same period, recoveries increased by six, bringing the total recoveries to 846.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 45 are females and 27 are males, with ages ranging from five years to 81 years. Seven cases are contacts of a confirmed case and 65 are currently under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (22), St Catherine (18), Clarendon (11), St Thomas (eight), St Ann (four), Manchester (three), Hanover (two), St Mary (two), and St Elizabeth and St James, one each.

Seven moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients are among the 867 active cases now under observation.

Some 30,134 persons of interest are quarantined at home, while 16 remain in quarantine at government facilities.

Jamaica now has 440 imported cases; 509 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 154 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 465 are under investigation.

The ages of all confirmed cases on record range from two months to 92 years.