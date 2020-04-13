73 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica – increase of one
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Influenza Centre (NIC) has reported that in the last 24 hours, one sample has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 73.
The new case is a 57-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew with no travel history, but is a contact of a confirmed case.
There are now 31 imported cases, 34 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, 6 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked and 2 cases are under investigation. Some 55 per cent of confirmed cases are male and 45 per cent are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 12 to 87 years.
The health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 379 close contacts of the confirmed cases.
The NIC has also advised that to date, a total of 1,199 samples have been tested including those for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) resulting in 1,121 negative and 73 positive, with five samples pending.
Three more patients have recovered and have been released from hospital. This brings the total number of persons recovered and released to 19. Additionally, 66 patients remain in isolation, while 20 persons are in quarantine at a government facility.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy