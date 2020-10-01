73 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 111 today after four more deaths were recorded.

The country also recorded 73 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,555 of which 4,363 are active.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the four deaths include a 70-year-old and a 74-year-old woman, both from St Catherine, as well as a 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth and another man 69, from Westmoreland.

Of the 73 new cases, there were 31 males and 42 females with ages ranging from three to 87 years.

Meanwhile, an additional 124 recoveries were recorded. The number of recoveries now stands at 1,991.