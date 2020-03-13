74-y-o Portland man suspected of committing suicide

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Seventy-four-year-old Vincent Marriott, a watchman of Anchovy, Port Antonio in Portland is suspected to have committed suicide in his community on Wednesday, March 11.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that Marriott's body was discovered by residents about 10:30 am and they summoned the lawmen.

The body was found hanging by a piece of rope around its neck tied to the branch of a tree, the police said.