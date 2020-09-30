74 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded six additional COVID-19 related deaths and 74 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's death toll to 107 and the total number of confirmed cases to 6,482.

The six new deaths include two which were previously under investigation, that of a 52-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman both of St Catherine addresses. The other cases are those of a 59-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 77-year-old man from St Elizabeth, and two men from Kingston and St Andrew one 59 and the other 70.

Of the 74 newly confirmed cases, there are 30 males and 43 females with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (34), St James (30), St Catherine (eight), St Ann(one) and St Mary (one).

The country has also recorded 97 recoveries bring the total to 1,867.