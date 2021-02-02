75-y-o man dies from COVID, 195 new infections

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 15,973.

According to the Ministry of Health and Health the death of a 75-year-old man from St Ann brings the country's death toll to 353.

Of the 195 new cases there were 81 males and 112 females with ages ranging from four months to 96 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (47), Manchester (37), St Catherine (32), Clarendon (18), St James (14), St Elizabeth (nine), Trelawny (eight), Hanover, St Mary, St Thomas (seven each), St Ann (five) and Westmoreland (four).

The country also recorded 40 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,108.