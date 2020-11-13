75 students from Riverton City receive tablets and laptops for online school

KINGSTON, Jamaica — International Samaritan Jamaica handed over tablets and laptops to 75 students at Riverton Meadows Baptist Church on Wednesday.

The students are also recipients of the group's Step by Step scholarship which covers tuition, uniforms, books, lunch fees, transportation, grocery, extra-curricular activities and in some cases medical fees.

The group said it also established community Wi-Fi hotspots using Riverton Meadows Baptist Church & Riverton Meadows Early Childhood Centre.

The funds for these devices were raised from a Global 5K event organised by International Samaritan in Michigan, USA, the group said.

International Samaritan Jamaica works hand-in-hand with people living in and around garbage dump communities to help them break out of poverty. Interested individuals can contact jamaica@intsam.org to make a donation.