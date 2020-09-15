77,000 people benefit from PSOJ COVID-19 Respond Fund

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Some 77,000 residents in 52 communities across the island have benefitted from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's (PSOJ) COVID-19 Jamaica Respond Fund.

The fund was an integrated national response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica. It aimed to meet the needs of citizens and mitigate the threats associated with the pandemic by distributing aid to individuals and areas that needed it the most.

Speaking recently, Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) Steering Committee project manager of the fund, Saffrey Brown, said that the fund fell short of its $250 million target.

“The target of $250 million wasn't met but we did raise roughly$197. 5 million and with that we were able to directly impact 77,000 beneficiaries. Many of the beneficiaries on the programme got their packages every two weeks for three months,” she said.

Brown noted that one of the successes of the programme was the mobilisation of some 1,200 volunteers, which included members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

She said the volunteers helped in distribution of the packages and benefitted from improved relationships with members of the communities.

She added that the fund also donated to 46 non-governmental organisations such as Eve for Life, the Jamaica AIDs Support for Life, St Johns Ambulance, the Jamaica Association for the Deaf, the Jamaica Society for the Blind, among other groups.

In addition, 43,000 masks were donated to vulnerable communities and organisations that were on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.