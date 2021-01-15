77 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus related death in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's total confirmed cases to 13,992 and the total confirmed deaths to 323.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases consist of 31 males and 46 females with ages ranging from 19 days to 92 years.

The newly confirmed cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (44), St Elizabeth (seven), St Thomas (seven), St Catherine (six), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), Manchester (three), St Ann (two) and Trelawny (one).

The ministry said seven of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 70 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old female from Manchester is the island's latest victim. The ministry also reported two coincidental deaths, two of which were previously reported under investigation. Two more deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 38 recoveries, bringing the total to 11,630.

