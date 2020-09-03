78-y-o St Andrew West Rural voter believes prosperity lies in repentance
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Seventy-eight-year-old Dida Davis is imploring Jamaicans to repent and turn to the Lord if they expect better days.
Davis, who made her way up the steep hill of the Rock Hall All Age School at 8:50 am to cast her vote, told OBSERVER ONLINE that if citizens made a determination to live better, the country would prosper.
"Repent and turn to the Lord. Unless they repent things won't get better," Davis, a resident of 19 Miles, Rock Hall in St Andrew West Rural said.
Furthermore, Davis who has lived in the division for over 50 years, said though she is aged, she is voting for a better future for her lineage.
"I can't benefit but I want to see young people get jobs and I want to see us get rid of crime. We can't get rid of it completely but it must go down," she said.
Vying to represent the constituency are Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) incumbent Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn and People's National Party (PNP) first-timer Krystal Tomlinson.
Kimberley Hibbert
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy