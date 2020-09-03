78-y-o St Andrew West Rural voter believes prosperity lies in repentance

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Seventy-eight-year-old Dida Davis is imploring Jamaicans to repent and turn to the Lord if they expect better days.

Davis, who made her way up the steep hill of the Rock Hall All Age School at 8:50 am to cast her vote, told OBSERVER ONLINE that if citizens made a determination to live better, the country would prosper.

"Repent and turn to the Lord. Unless they repent things won't get better," Davis, a resident of 19 Miles, Rock Hall in St Andrew West Rural said.

Furthermore, Davis who has lived in the division for over 50 years, said though she is aged, she is voting for a better future for her lineage.

"I can't benefit but I want to see young people get jobs and I want to see us get rid of crime. We can't get rid of it completely but it must go down," she said.

Vying to represent the constituency are Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) incumbent Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn and People's National Party (PNP) first-timer Krystal Tomlinson.

Kimberley Hibbert