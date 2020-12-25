78 new COVID cases, two deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus related deaths yesterday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,597, and the death toll to 294.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths are that of a 75-year-old man from Clarendon and a 67-year-old man from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.
Two more deaths, previously reported under investigation, were today classified as coincidental.
Of the 78 new cases, there were 37 males and 41 females with ages ranging from 62 days to 95 years.
The cases were located in Kingston and St Andrew (14), St Catherine (12), St Ann (11), Manchester (11), St James (nine), St Thomas (seven), St Elizabeth (four), Clarendon (three), Hanover (three), Westmoreland (three), and Trelawny (one).
Of the new cases, one was classified as imported, another as a contact of a confirmed case, and the other 76 under investigation.
The country also recorded 158 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,737.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
