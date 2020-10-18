79 new cases as 3 more die from COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths and 79 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The recent deaths are those of a 76-year-old male of a St James address, a 70-year-old female of a Manchester address and an 81-year-old male of a St Ann address. These three cases bring the death toll to 171.

The ministry also reported another coincidental death and another death under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 17 males and 62 females with ages ranging from three years to 72 years, the ministry said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 8,274, of which 4,133 are active.

Of the new cases, 57 are from Kingston and St Andrew, eight are from St James, seven are from St Catherine, three each are from St Elizabeth and St Thomas and one is from St Ann. All of the new cases are under investigation.

The ministry also reported that 206 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 3,859.

