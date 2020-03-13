7, 8 Miles, Bull Bay under quarantine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 7 to 8 Miles area of Bull Bay is under quarantine, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced this evening.

Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel have been deployed to the area, but the situation is not being treated as a curfew, Holness said.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said two of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were related to patient zero, and based on the activities in the field, persons in the community who were exposed to patient zero are now showing symptoms.

He said officials have detected over 30 persons as having direct contact with patient 0, and of this 30, eight are symptomatic.

“We therefore want to restrict movement to prevent further spread of the infection,” Dr Tufton said.

As a result of that the ministry had to quarantine that area.

The JCF, JDF, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour and Social Security, as well as other agencies, will be working with the community.

Holness said food and other supplies will be taken to the area, and movements will be restricted.

The area will be assessed over the next 14 days.