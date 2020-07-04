7 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases and four additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The island now has a total of 728 confirmed positives and 569 recoveries.

All new cases are imported.

The cases consist of three males and four females, with ages ranging from 12 to 62 years. They have addresses in St Elizabeth (one); St James (one); Kingston and St Andrew (two); and St Catherine (three).