8-y-o who washed away in river found dead

ST MARY, Jamaica — The eight-year-old girl from Epsom Primary School in St Mary who washed away while attempting to cross a river during heavy rains yesterday was found dead today.

Little Kimora Whyte's body was found by members of the Coast Guard in Annotto Bay.

Community members from Epsom District where Whyte was from, along with family members and members of the security forces, had been searching for Whyte since yesterday afternoon.

Just seconds before Whyte was found, her grandmother, Sophia Clarke, could be heard shouting, "Kimora must cold and hungry. Ah from yesterday she nuh eat!"

Representatives from the Education Ministry, who were on the scene since this morning, are comforting the family.

Police sources say that shortly after 3:00 pm yesterday, the child was seen attempting to cross a shallow area of the river in her community while on her way home.

Family members and several residents of Epsom joined the police and members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade in the search for the little girl until late yesterday, without finding her.

