80% booth spaces taken for Expo Jamaica 2020 — JMEA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) organisers of Expo Jamaica are urging exhibitors who have not yet registered to do so now as limited booth spaces remain for the April 30 show.

Noting that each staging of the event has achieved full uptake of booth spaces, JMEA said 80 per cent of booth spaces for the 2020 expo are currently taken.

With only a few months away from the 47th staging of Expo Jamaica, JMEA said local exhibitors of wholly-made Jamaican products and services have been busy booking their booth spaces for “the Caribbean's largest trade show.”

The event, which has become the premiere national trade event, is scheduled for April 30 to May 3 at the National Indoors Sports Centre and National Arena under the theme, “A Vision of the Future”.

Expo Jamaica has made significant contributions to building local industry, while enhancing export market opportunities, as well as strengthening the trade relationship between Jamaica and both traditional and non-traditional trading partners, the JMEA said.

In 2018, the expo boasted the participation of over 600 local and international buyers.