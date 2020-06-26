80% of PEP students placed in schools of choice

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education says 100 per cent of the 38,918 students who were eligible to sit the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) this year have been placed in high schools.

Eighty per cent of the cohort was placed in their preferred schools; 16 per cent was placed according to proximity; and four per cent was placed manually for varying reasons, with proximity of the school to their home address being one of the factors.

The results were shared at a virtual press conference hosted at the ministry's Heroes Circle offices this morning.

The students were placed according to their grades on the Grade 4 Literacy and Numeracy test, the Grade 5 Performance Test and the Grade 6 Ability Test. The Ability Test is one component of PEP, the others being the Competency-based Test and the Performance Task. The Ability Test was done in February this year, but the latter two were cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

Kimone Thompson