815 COVID-19 tests so far; 751 negative
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A total of 815 COVID-19 tests have been done in Jamaica up to yesterday (Tuesday, April 7) by health personnel across the island.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jacuiline Bisasor-McKenzie made the disclosure at a just concluded COVID-19 press briefing at Jamaica House.
The following is a breakdown of the test results:
63 – positive
751 – negative
1 – under investigation
To date there have been four deaths In Jamaica due to the coronavirus.
Bisasor-McKenzie also said that the country's fourth COVID-19 death, which was made known today, was an individual who was admitted to hospital yesterday.
“We have already started to social trace the contacts of this fourth person and that process is continuing,” the CMO said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy