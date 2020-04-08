815 COVID-19 tests so far; 751 negative

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A total of 815 COVID-19 tests have been done in Jamaica up to yesterday (Tuesday, April 7) by health personnel across the island.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jacuiline Bisasor-McKenzie made the disclosure at a just concluded COVID-19 press briefing at Jamaica House.

The following is a breakdown of the test results:

63 – positive

751 – negative

1 – under investigation

To date there have been four deaths In Jamaica due to the coronavirus.

Bisasor-McKenzie also said that the country's fourth COVID-19 death, which was made known today, was an individual who was admitted to hospital yesterday.

“We have already started to social trace the contacts of this fourth person and that process is continuing,” the CMO said.