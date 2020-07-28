82,000 applications processed for entry into Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one thousand residents and 51,000 non residents and visitors have been processed using the JamCOVID and Visit Jamaica websites, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced.

Approximately 61,300 people have arrived in Jamaica since the introduction of controlled re-entry — 21,300 of whom are residents, Holness said. An additional 18,800 people have been approved for travel, including 9,900 non residents, he added.

“This controlled entry process has served Jamaica very well,” Holness said as he made his contribution to the Sectoral Debate this evening.

“It has certainly helped to manage the numbers coming in.”

Holness said in June there was an average five flights per day and 410 passengers per day.

For July, there have been 24 flights per day, and 1,700 passengers arriving each day.

“We are projecting that a total of 55,000 passengers will arrive in Jamaica for the month of July, compared to 12,300 that arrived in June,” he said.

He said Government will continue to maintain the protocols which started on July 15.

These include that all passengers are still subject to health screening and risk assessment on arrival.

Also, visitors from areas declared as high risk — Florida, New York, Arizona, Texas — who are registering on the Visit Jamaica website are required to upload a valid PCR test which should be no more than 10 days old, before being approved for travel.