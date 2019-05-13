$828m to restore Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has begun a 12-month project to rehabilitate the Greater Portmore Ponds Wastewater Treatment Plant and improve its services within the area.

According to the NWC, the project is valued at J$828,838,654 and Wastewater Treatment Planta contractor has been mobilised and set to begin working on the project.

The company in a release today said it “had earlier commissioned an engineering study to review the existing status of the treatment plant well as to develop a proposal to rehabilitate and upgrade the facility.

“These tasks were mainly in preparation for the plant to receive additional flows from new sub-divisions in the municipality as well as the meeting and adhering of all environmental standards.”

The NWC said it intends to upgrade the pumping station and restore the Eastern Ponds and Headworks, adding that new reed beds will be introduced as the project prolongs.

The company said it also aims to reduce environmental hazards and risks to the surrounding community as well as extend its customer base and service coverage areas.