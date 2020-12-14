82 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours,bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 11,792.
The death toll remains at 273.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the 82 new cases there were 42 males and 40 females with ages from three to 90 years.
The cases were located in Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (19), Westmoreland (nine), St Thomas (eight), St James (seven), Trelawny (five), St Ann (four), Clarendon (three), Manchester (two), Hanover (one), St Elizabeth (one), and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 144 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,098.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy