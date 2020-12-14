82 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours,bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 11,792.

The death toll remains at 273.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the 82 new cases there were 42 males and 40 females with ages from three to 90 years.

The cases were located in Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (19), Westmoreland (nine), St Thomas (eight), St James (seven), Trelawny (five), St Ann (four), Clarendon (three), Manchester (two), Hanover (one), St Elizabeth (one), and Portland (one).

The country also recorded 144 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,098.