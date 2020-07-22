84% approval rate for construction projects
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says in the last financial year, the local authorities and partner agencies received 3,773 applications for construction projects valued at $148.3 billion, and approved 2,777 within 90 days.
This is an approval rate of nearly 84 per cent, the minister shared.
Making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday, McKenzie said he commended the local authorities as they manage the development approvals process.
“It is very challenging at this time, as construction projects of all types have been hit by COVID-19,” he explained.
But, he said, as Jamaica works to recover from the pandemic, the expansion of the built environment will resume its pace.
“The development approvals process is a primary contributor to the growth agenda, and I encourage the local authorities to be diligent in its management,” he said.
