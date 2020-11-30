87-y-o woman dies from COVID; 54 new cases recorded
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded another COVID-19 related death and 54 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
According the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the death of an 87-year-old woman from Westmoreland brings the country’s death toll to 257. The ministry noted that the woman’s death was previously under investigation.
The 54 new cases — 22 males and 32 females with ages ranging from 12 to 83 years — bring the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 10,763, of which 4,139 are active.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (14), St Catherine (11), Westmoreland (nine), Trelawny (six), St James (four), Hanover (three), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (two), Portland (one), St Mary (one), and St Thomas (one).
The country also recorded 153 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 6,219.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy