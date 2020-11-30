87-y-o woman dies from COVID; 54 new cases recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded another COVID-19 related death and 54 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

According the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the death of an 87-year-old woman from Westmoreland brings the country’s death toll to 257. The ministry noted that the woman’s death was previously under investigation.

The 54 new cases — 22 males and 32 females with ages ranging from 12 to 83 years — bring the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 10,763, of which 4,139 are active.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (14), St Catherine (11), Westmoreland (nine), Trelawny (six), St James (four), Hanover (three), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (two), Portland (one), St Mary (one), and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 153 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 6,219.