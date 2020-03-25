87-year-old found dead in water tank

ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen who was found dead in a water tank at his home in Bamboo, St Ann yesterday.

Dead is 87-year-old Richard King of Lumsden district, Bamboo, St Ann.

According to the police, about 1:45 pm passers-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, King's body was seen afloat in the water.

It was fished from the water, the scene processed, and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.