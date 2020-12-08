87 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 11,271.

The death tolls remains at 265.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the 87 newly reported cases there were 38 males and 48 females with ages ranging from two to 89 years. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

Fourteen cases were recorded in Westmoreland and St Ann each, St Thomas recorded 13 while eight cases were recorded in St Catherine and Trelawny each and six each in Hanover and Manchester. Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew and St Mary each recorded four cases, St Thomas recorded five and Portland one.

There were also 146 new recoveries bring the total to 7,292.