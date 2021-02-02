89-y-o man latest COVID death in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica- Health officials here are reporting that the death of an 89-year-old man has increased the death toll associated with the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) to 35.
The elderly man died this morning according to acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Shonette Blair-Walters.
She told OBSERVER ONLINE that the number of active cases has increased to 173.
Manchester has recorded to date 959 confirmed cases.
The parish saw an increase of 125 new COVID cases between January 10 and 24 with the cases being spread across 30 communities which resulted in tighter measures for a period of two weeks ending Monday, February 8 the daily curfew will be from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, with public gatherings reduced to 10 people in the parish.
Kasey Williams
