89 new COVID cases, two more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 9,723 of which 4,199 are active.

The two latest deaths are a 50-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, both from St Catherine. The boy's case was previously under investigation.

Of the 89 new cases there were 45 males and 44 females with ages ranging from four to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (31), St Ann (14), Kingston and St Andrew (14), St Mary (six), St Catherine (six), Hanover (four), Manchester (four), Trelawny (four), Westmoreland (three), St Elizabeth (one), Portland (one) and Clarendon (one).

The country also recorded 125 new patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,168.