8 COVID-19 deaths, 131 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Eight more people have died from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

They are:

A 92-year-old woman of a Kingston & St Andrew address

A 48-year-old man of a Manchester address

A 52-year-old woman of a Kingston & St Andrew address

A 60-year-old woman of a Kingston & St Andrew address

A 72-year-old man of a Kingston & St Andrew address

A 58-year-old man of a Kingston & St Andrew address

A 22-year-old man of a St Catherine address and

A 44-year-old man of a Kingston & St Andrew address.

The ministry said seven of the eight deceased also suffered from comorbidities.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, there were 131 new cases reported, bringing the overall total to 5,854.

The infected range in age from three years to 95 years. Eighty of the new cases are male, and 51 are female. They are from Clarendon (eight); Kingston and St Andrew (34); Manchester and Trelawny (seven each); Portland (three); St Ann (one); St Catherine (46); St Elizabeth (10); St James (six); St Mary and St Thomas (two each); and Westmoreland (five).

Kingston and St Andrew is still leading the pack with a total 2,210 infections, followed by St Catherine with 1,335, and St James with 382.

One hundred and twenty eight people have also recovered in the last 24 hours.