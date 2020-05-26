8 more test positive for COVID-19; 309 active cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 564. The country has 309 active cases.

The new cases comprise of one female and seven males, with their ages ranging from 28 to 62 years.

Holness also reported that the country currently has one critically ill patient.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 267 and the recovery rate to 44 per cent.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.