8 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica today recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 678.
The new cases consist of seven males and one female, with ages ranging from 10 to 51 years. Three cases are imported, with two arriving on flights from the USA, and one from Canada. The five remaining cases are import-related from cases arriving from the USA recently. The new cases have addresses in St James (three); Kingston and St Andrew (four); and St Elizabeth (one).
In the meantime, three additional patients have recovered and have been released from care in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 521.
There are now 147 active cases under observation.
